Beijing police launch probe against 4 infected travelers from Italy for concealing health info

Four people who were confirmed with COVID-19 infection after flying from Italy to Beijing have been placed under investigation by the Beijing police for allegedly obstructing the epidemic prevention and control work.Beijing police stated Saturday through its official Sina Weibo account that the four individuals consumed medicine to reduce fever before boarding, and did not disclose their actual health status while entering China on Wednesday.The four are among eight passengers from two families traveling together and two among them, both surnamed Liao, are siblings, according to the report.The Liao family has business ties in Italy. Since late February, the sibling duo encountered symptoms such as fever and dry cough.Before boarding, they took medicines to reduce their temperatures and did not furnish genuine information while filling the Health Declaration Form On Exit or Entry. Such behavior posed a risk of infection transmission among the crew of their airplane.Police launched an investigation Friday and their alleged crime can be classified as impeding the prevention of infectious diseases.Amid the increasing risk of imported COVID-19 cases, Beijing police said they will strictly crack down on such crimes, including refusal to obey epidemic prevention and control measures.Beijing, the capital city, reported three new imported cases on Friday, all from Italy. Since February 29, the city has reported 11 imported cases.Global Times