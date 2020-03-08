Wuhan closes its largest of first three makeshift hospitals amid surging recoveries

Patients infected with the novel coronavirus are seen at a makeshift hospital converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2020. The first makeshift hospital converted from an exhibition center in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city began accepting patients Wednesday. The hospital can provide about 1,600 beds to infected patients. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

After transferring out its last remaining patient, Wuhan health authorities, on Saturday, brought down the curtains on one of its Fangcang makeshift hospitals, the largest among the first three temporary hospitals built in the city at the onset of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.Upon closure of the hospital, the medical staff has been put on standby, news site Thepaper.cn reported Saturday.The hospital discharged 25 recovered patients on Saturday morning, while 59 were transferred to the Leishenshan hospital, one of the two designated emergency hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients in Wuhan.Zhang Junjian, the vice president of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University who is currently serving as the president of this temporary hospital, told Thepaper.cn that the 1,461-bed Fangcang makeshift hospital, under the aegis of Zhongnan Hospital, is the largest among Wuhan's first group of Fangcang makeshift hospitals and was built in just three days. The medical staff comprises national and provincial medical teams aiding Wuhan.This hospital started admitting patients from February 7 onwards and at present 15 medical teams from all over the country are discharging their services in the frontline of the epidemic here. A total of 1,760 patients have been treated, including 1,434 patients hospitalized at the peak. 868 total patients have recovered.This particular hospital reportedly shines with a 99.44 percent patient satisfaction rate, with zero deaths, no infection of medical staff, no relapse cases of infection among recovered patients and nil production safety accidents.Global Times