Kim shows support to Moon in exchange of letters amid worsening epidemic situation: analyst

The photo shows Kim Jong Un (R), top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after a joint press conference in Pyongyang, the DPRK, on Sept. 19, 2018. File photo:Xinhua

Amid signs that the COVID-19 outbreak could deteriorate to a pandemic, North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged personal letters, and experts said that this move shows that Pyongyang wants to show its trust to the Moon administration and provide political support to ease Moon's pressure in handling the epidemic situation.According to the South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh Friday, in the letter addressed to Moon on Wednesday, Kim hoped to preserve the "precious health" of South Koreans and expressed confidence in defeating the deadly outbreak. Kim also showed concerns for Moon's health. Moon in turn replied through a letter addressed to Kim, in which he expressed his gratitude to Kim, Hankyoreh reported Thursday, citing Yoon Do-han, the senior secretary for public communication at the Blue House."Chairman Kim wished to console our citizens fighting the coronavirus. He said he believes we will win, and hoped the health of southern compatriots will be protected," Reuters reported Yoon as saying, on Thursday.Wang Junsheng, a research fellow at the East Asian studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing said, "Kim wants to extend his support to the Moon administration and express his solidarity with the people of the South."It is a good gesture for Kim to express his solidarity with the people of the South, as a mark of humanitarian stance, Wang noted.The parliamentary election in South Korea is scheduled for April and the current epidemic outbreak has brought Moon and his party - Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) - under intense pressure. It may be worth mentioning, the DPK holds a friendly and non-confrontational attitude toward the North and is willing to resolve tensions through negotiations.Observers predicted the opposition conservative party - Liberty Korea Party - which prefers to enhance military ties with the US and emanates visible hostility to the North might win more seats in the parliament due to the worsening epidemic situation."So more importantly, for the political reason, Kim has to show his support and trust to Moon and prevent his party from losing the election, otherwise the Moon administration will be weakened and might even be impeached, which will eventually result in the mutual trust built with the South in the past few years to perish," Wang noted.The rare message came less than two days after Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a statement attacking Moon's office for criticizing a military drill by the North, Reuters reported.North Korea had resumed missile testing on Monday after a three-month pause, prompting Moon's office to urge a halt.Kim Yo-jong, who is also a senior official of the North's ruling party, said the exercise was not meant to threaten anyone.In order to show that the personal ties between the leaders have not been affected by the previous argument on the military drill, sending a letter is a very appropriate measure, said Wang.Sending a personal letter is a clear indication of trust, and Kim Jong-un wants to tell the people of South Korea and also the US that he would still like to deal with Moon rather than the conservative forces of the South, and this is important to maintain peace as well as sustain denuclearization talks, Wang added.Earlier in February, the US Department of State said in a press statement released on its website the US is "deeply concerned about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to a coronavirus outbreak.""We strongly support and encourage the work of US and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of coronavirus in the DPRK. The United States is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations," read the statement.However, North Korea refrained from giving any direct response to the US' remarks.The reason North Korea adopts different approaches toward the US and South Korea is the US' offer fell short of addressing the core issue - removing sanctions - completely, but the Moon administration is much more trustworthy than the US from Pyongyang's perspective, Wang noted.