WHO chief thanks China for donation to help contain COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (L). (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Saturday thanked China for contributing 20 million US dollars to the WHO's global fight against COVID-19 and help developing countries improve their response capacities.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks when meeting with Chen Xu, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).Tedros expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Chinese government, which is overcoming its own difficulties, for its generosity by extending a helping hand to other developing countries at the critical moment of global response to the epidemic.

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2020 shows boxes of masks donated to Daegu by the Chinese Embassy, in Seoul, South Korea. (Chinese Embassy in South Korea/Handout via Xinhua)

Tedros said WHO will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to push for substantial progress in international cooperation on epidemic prevention and control.After his meeting with Chen, Tedros tweeted: "My sincere thanks to Ambassador Chen, who delivered the good news today on behalf of President Xi Jinping as well as the government and people of China."During the meeting, Chen said the COVID-19 prevention and control in China is witnessing steady progress and positive development thanks to the decisive and effective measures taken by Chinese government and people.China is willing to participate in international cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control with concrete actions, to support WHO's professional and coordinating role, and to help developing countries with vulnerable public health systems respond effectively to the epidemic, said Chen.The virus does not respect borders, said the Chinese envoy, adding that in the spirit of solidarity, China will continue to work with WHO and all parties to fight the epidemic.