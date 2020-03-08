20 Chinese nationals aboard COVID-19-hit cruise ship off San Francisco coast

Photo: Xinhua

Twenty Chinese nationals from the Chinese mainland are on the Grand Princess cruise ship that was barred from docking at San Francisco port due to coronavirus infections on the ship, the Chinese diplomatic mission confirmed on Saturday.The Chinese nationals include 11 crew members and nine passengers, and the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco has been keeping contact with the Chinese employees, who "remain healthy and in stable condition."The Chinese people aboard who were reached earlier declined to disclose further information about their situation.While the consulate has reminded the Chinese employees on the ship to pay close attention to their protection, the sources said they are working to find out the status or wellbeing of the Chinese passengers.The Chinese consulate is following closely the docking arrangement of the cruise ship and other virus containment measures, and it will, if necessary, offer those Chinese nationals timely consular protection and assistance in light of the evolving situation concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said the sources.US Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship had tested positive for the coronavirus.The infected included 19 employees and two passengers on the cruise ship which has been held off San Francisco's shore for two days.Princess Cruises, which owned the cruise ship, confirmed 3,533 people are currently aboard the Grand Princess, including 2,422 passengers and 1,111 teammates, and that they represent 54 nationalities.The ship was linked to the first COVID-19 death in California after one of its passengers who had traveled on the ship during a previous voyage to Mexico last month died from coronavirus following his returning home.US media reports said the crew members are likely to be quarantined aboard the ship and the passengers at military bases.