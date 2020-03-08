In pics: female maintenance engineer works at Haikou int'l airport

Maintenance engineers Wu Zhenzhen (L) and Lin Chunyan (C) prepare to work at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Lin Chunyan checks an airplane at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Wu Zhenzhen checks an airplane at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Wu Zhenzhen checks an airplane at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Wu Zhenzhen checks an airplane at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Wu Zhenzhen checks an airplane at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Lin Chunyan cleans an airplane cockpit at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineer Wu Zhenzhen works at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maintenance engineers Wu Zhenzhen (R) and Lin Chunyan prepare for work at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. Wu Zhenzhen and Lin Chunyan are the only two female maintenance engineers of a maintenance base of the China Southern Airlines in Haikou, who are in charge of the maintenance of aircraft electronics. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a large number of flights were canceled, they have become more busier in maintaining the airplanes than before. She and her colleagues will work hard to ensure that every plane parked here are in good condition and can be put into use at any time, Lin Chunyan said. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)