In pics: blooming dogwood flowers

Photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows blooming dogwood flowers in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A total of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of dogwood, also a kind of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ushered in blooming season recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows blooming dogwood flowers in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A total of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of dogwood, also a kind of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ushered in blooming season recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

People view dogwood flowers in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2020. A total of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of dogwood, also a kind of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ushered in blooming season recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows blooming dogwood flowers in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A total of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of dogwood, also a kind of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ushered in blooming season recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows blooming dogwood flowers in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A total of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of dogwood, also a kind of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ushered in blooming season recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A child views dogwood flowers in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2020. A total of 100,000 mu (about 6,667 hectares) of dogwood, also a kind of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ushered in blooming season recently. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)