Students in remote pastoral areas in Tibet get network for online classes

A technician of China Telecom's local branch debugs wireless network at a student's home in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2020 shows a vehicle of China Telecom's local branch heading to a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students take an online class at home in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A villager tries wireless network just debugged in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Technicians of China Telecom's local branch debug equipment in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A technician of China Telecom's local branch sets up the network in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A technician of China Telecom's local branch debugs wireless network for residents in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Residents watch technicians of China Telecom's local branch setting up the network in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A student takes an online class at home in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. China Telecom's Tibet branch organize personnel to install and debug network lines in remote pastoral areas in northern Tibet to guarantee online classes for local students amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)