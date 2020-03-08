Families send forefront medic blessing for International Women's Day

Zhang Qu's daughter send her blessing for International Women's Day via a video call at home in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2020. Zhang Qu is a member of the seventh batch of medical team of Anhui to aid Hubei amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Zhang Qu's husband and daughter send her blessing for International Women's Day via a video call at home in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2020. Zhang Qu is a member of the seventh batch of medical team of Anhui to aid Hubei amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Cao Li)

