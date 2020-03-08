Medical workers from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University pose for a group photo in "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 7, 2020. All patients at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital have been discharged or transferred by Saturday afternoon. The hospital will be fully disinfected and is expected to officially close on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Medical workers from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University make the final inventory of materials in "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 7, 2020. All patients at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital have been discharged or transferred by Saturday afternoon. The hospital will be fully disinfected and is expected to officially close on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

A medical worker helps a transferred patient get on the bus in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 7, 2020. All patients at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital have been discharged or transferred by Saturday afternoon. The hospital will be fully disinfected and is expected to officially close on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

A transferred patient walks out the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 7, 2020. All patients at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital have been discharged or transferred by Saturday afternoon. The hospital will be fully disinfected and is expected to officially close on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows an inside view of the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. All patients at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital have been discharged or transferred by Saturday afternoon. The hospital will be fully disinfected and is expected to officially close on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

