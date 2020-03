People line up to buy face masks in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020, the last day for the store to sell face masks, with each person allowed to buy a maximum of five pieces.(Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

One hundred and one countries and regions have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Fadela Chaib told Xinhua.