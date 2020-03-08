Blue sheep seen at Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in NW China





Photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows blue sheep at the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The blue sheep is under Class Two national protection in China. The number of blue sheep has reached over 40,000 on the Helan Mountain after years of environment renovation. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

