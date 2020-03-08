Golden snub-nosed monkeys spotted in Jiajin Mountain of SW China





A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is seen on trees of Jiajin Mountain in Baoxing County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2020. Rangers in the county on Thursday morning found more than 100 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys playing and foraging for food in the snow. The monkeys are under top-level protection in China. More than 800 from nine populations were living in Baoxing, according to a survey conducted in 2014. (Photo by Gao Huakang/Xinhua)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is seen on trees of Jiajin Mountain in Baoxing County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2020. Rangers in the county on Thursday morning found more than 100 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys playing and foraging for food in the snow. The monkeys are under top-level protection in China. More than 800 from nine populations were living in Baoxing, according to a survey conducted in 2014. (Photo by Gao Huakang/Xinhua)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is seen on trees of Jiajin Mountain in Baoxing County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2020. Rangers in the county on Thursday morning found more than 100 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys playing and foraging for food in the snow. The monkeys are under top-level protection in China. More than 800 from nine populations were living in Baoxing, according to a survey conducted in 2014. (Photo by Gao Huakang/Xinhua)

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is seen on trees of Jiajin Mountain in Baoxing County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2020. Rangers in the county on Thursday morning found more than 100 Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys playing and foraging for food in the snow. The monkeys are under top-level protection in China. More than 800 from nine populations were living in Baoxing, according to a survey conducted in 2014. (Photo by Gao Huakang/Xinhua)