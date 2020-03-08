Thai MPs join party to keep jobs







Bangkok, the captial city of Thailand Photo: VCG

Dozens of Thai lawmakers from a prominent opposition party that was dissolved in February said on Sunday that they will join a new party together to keep their parliamentary seats.Thailand's constitutional court dissolved the high-profile Future Forward Party in February, banning its executive members and leaving the rest of its lawmakers to find a new party to join within 60 days or they would lose their status.The remaining 55 members of parliament of the disbanded party will be officially joining an existing party called Move Forward Party together next week, said Pita Limjaroenrat, who emerged as the group's new leader.Little is known about Move Forward Party, which did not have a lawmaker in parliament. The Election Commission said on Friday that it just changed its name early last week, possibly to prepare to receive the former Future Forward lawmakers.The upstart Future Forward Party, hugely popular among young people, came third in the messy election in 2019 and initially captured 81 out of 500 parliamentary seats but lost many lawmakers through defections and political bans along the way.The party had been a thorn in the pro-military government's side before the March 2019 general election that saw the junta chief, who seized power in 2014, was reinstalled as a civilian prime minister.Reuters