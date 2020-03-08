Chinese medical gear makers prepare for exports to US

Published: 2020/3/8 20:28:41

Inquiries increase from South Korea, Japan: industry insiders





A staff works in a factory producing face mask in Sichuan Province. Photo: cnsphoto



Some Chinese companies are preparing to export masks and other medical supplies to the US since it removed tariffs on most of the medical products from China, but China's current capacity cannot satisfy the world's demand as it faces a shortage of medical supplies itself, manufacturers said Sunday.



"We are preparing all required documents to meet the quality standards of the US Food and Drug Administration, in order to sell the medical masks and protective suits to our regular US customers, such as McKesson," Wu Kangping, who owns companies that produce medical supplies in East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times. McKesson is a leading US healthcare company for wholesale medical supplies and equipment.



The Office of the US Trade Representative recently granted tariff exclusions for more than 100 medical items imported from China by 27 companies, including face masks and examination gloves.



Experts said the move was due to the US side not well prepared for the COVID-19 assault, partly due to global protective gear being in short supply.



According to a survey by the US National Nurses United among more than 6,500 nurses in its 48 states, 63 percent of nurses surveyed said that they have access to N95 masks. Only 30 percent reported that their hospitals have sufficient stock of personal protective gear on hand to protect staff if there is a rapid surge in patients with coronavirus infections, the survey said.



"The US shouldn't adopt trade protectionism as it wishes, putting the health of its citizens aside," Bai Ming, deputy director of the



As China's factories gradually resume, the daily output of protective suits surged to 500,000, N95 masks to 1.6 million and regular surgical masks to 100 million, Wang Jiangping, vice minister of the



That means China can produce 48 million N95 masks per month, surpassing the US company 3M's contract with the US for 35 million masks per month, US site Politico reported.



It is notable that the US is not the only country that needs Chinese medical supplies. Several medical suppliers have told the Global Times that inquiries from South Korea, Japan and other countries have also soared.



Producing 5,000 protective suits and 200,000 medical masks per day, Wu's company Zhejiang Longtai Medical Technology Co started new production lines in late February to meet the demand of overseas clients, especially those from South Korea and Japan.



"However, China still has a shortage of medical masks itself," Wu noted, saying that raw production materials are below the level required and the price of melt-blown fabric, a core material of masks, has surged amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.



Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology Co, a test kits producer for COVID-19 diagnosis, told the Global Times it has exported test kits to South Korea, Japan, Italy and Nigeria.



Producing about 150,000 kits per day, the company said China's current output can satisfy domestic demand as the epidemic prevention and control moves to the late stage in China.



"Some foreign countries have extended a helping hand to China to fight against the virus. Once we have the capacity to help other countries, we will support them to help them battle the coronavirus," the company told the Global Times in an announcement, adding China's testing kits have passed both authorities' examination and clinical tests, and could be used promptly in foreign countries.





Newspaper headline: Medical gear makers prepare for US exports



