Medical teams from Henan hold fun games to celebrate Int'l Women's Day in Wuhan

A medical worker of medical teams from Henan takes part in rope skipping competition in a hotel in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, March 8, 2020. The first batch of medical teams from Henan Province to Hubei held fun games to celebrate the International Women's Day at their resident hotel in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Medical workers of medical teams from Henan take a selfie in a hotel in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, March 8, 2020. The first batch of medical teams from Henan Province to Hubei held fun games to celebrate the International Women's Day at their resident hotel in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Medical workers of medical teams from Henan jump to pose for a group photo in a hotel in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, March 8, 2020. The first batch of medical teams from Henan Province to Hubei held fun games to celebrate the International Women's Day at their resident hotel in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A medical worker of medical teams from Henan takes part in badminton competition in a hotel in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, March 8, 2020. The first batch of medical teams from Henan Province to Hubei held fun games to celebrate the International Women's Day at their resident hotel in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)