Workers discard waste and conduct disinfection at the Fangcang makeshift hospital converted from the Wuhan Sports Center, in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, on Sunday. The hospital that opened on February 12 and admitted a total of 1,056 COVID-19 patients have discharged 875 patients and transferred 181 as of Sunday, clearing up patients and achieving infections of no medics in the meantime. Photo: cnsphoto