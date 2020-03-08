More Chinese women engage in the hardware tool industry

File Photo: Xinhua

More Chinese women are selling and buying hardware tools, a traditionally male-dominated sector, according to data released on International Women's Day, revealing market potential as women become more independent from their male counterparts.Beginning in March, females accounted for nearly half of the vendors on China's e-commerce platform Tmall. Hardware tools are the second most popular business for female entrepreneurs, following women's clothing.The recent data echoes a rising consumption rate of hardware tools from female buyers. Data released by Suning.com also revealed in the past month, the number of female buyers who purchased hardware tools increased by 195.1 percent year-on-year.It would be delusional to say that hardware tools are a man's domain as women use the same tools at home, Chen Yaya, a research fellow with the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences told the Global Times on Sunday."Since most women manage their families, many hardware tools used at home could have been purchased by women. With the rising single population, many household work is done by themselves," Chen said and added, "it also does not rule out that some women are interested in this field."Sun Qian, a 27-year-old single woman in Shanghai, said she purchased a screwdriver set so she can assemble and fix her furniture."Since I live alone, I change homes often. So, hand tools are convenient," she told the Global Times.Liu fang, 20, a lover of the Chinese traditional costume Hanfu, bought pincers so she could make handmade accessories."I use the hand tools to shape handmade earrings," Liu said.The rising hand tools market reflects the diversified and independent lifestyles of Chinese women and is also become a trend worldwide, Chen said.