Magistrates wait before the opening of the trial of four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 on Monday in Schiphol, the Netherlands, even though the suspects are still at large. The trial follows a five-year-long fight for justice by families of the 298 people who were killed when the jet was shot down over Ukraine by a Russian-made missile as it traveled from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP