Malaysia PM unveils cabinet amid turmoil







Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 1, 2020. Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has agreed with the appointment of former Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as the country's new prime minister who was scheduled to be sworn in on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

