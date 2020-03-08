Pent-up demand buoys Women’s Day sales





China's consumption market, a significant contributor to its GDP in 2019, is starting to recover from the blow of the coronavirus outbreak, as shown by soaring retail sales around the Women's Day, which fell on Sunday.



The festival for women, evolving into another Double 11-like online shopping carnival, triggered an explosion of pent-up demand that could push China's retail sales up by a single-digit growth in the second quarter and by 10-20 percent in the second half year, analysts said.



According to a statement from Alibaba, which organized an online "Women's Day Queen Festival" from Thursday to Sunday on its e-commerce platform tmall.com, the festival's overall sales "largely surpassed" last year's festival sales. Alibaba didn't reveal sales details for this year.



Chinese retailers swarmed to online platforms like tmall.com trying to minimize their losses after sales at physical stores dipped. According to Alibaba, the number of shops that took part in the Women's Day festival doubled from last year.



The festival became the first occasion where Chinese people splashed money on shopping since the coronavirus swept across the nation in late January.



US cosmetics brand Elizabeth Arden, which saw physical sales dive in the early days of the outbreak, managed to secure 150 million yuan ($21.6 million) in sales in the past two weeks, which accounted for one-fourth of its sales for all of 2019, said Yuan Liwei, general manager of Elizabeth Arden China.



"We can't underestimate the demand of Chinese consumers, especially women. We maintain confidence in the Chinese market," she said, adding that the company is eyeing at 1 billion yuan of sales in China this year.



Qian Fan, deputy president of Chinese shoemaker Red Dragonfly, said apart from online channels, sales at their physical stores also started to pick up in recent days. The company is planning to launch new products in April.



Soaring online sales on Women's Day show China's enormous pent-up demand resulting from the coronavirus, and herald a consumption rebound in the next months, experts say.



"It shows that Chinese people's buying power has been suppressed but unhurt by the coronavirus," said Zhang Yi, CEO of iiMedia Research.



He expected China's online retail sales to drop by 15-20 percent while physical sales will drop by 50-70 percent in the first quarter. But a rebound will start in the second quarter and firm up in the second half of the year.



"Retail sales should have single-digit growth in the second quarter, driven mostly by online sale, and rise by 10-20 percent in the third and fourth quarters," Zhang said.



He also said that with the reviving consumption and elevating infrastructure investment, China's GDP should secure a growth of 5.7 percent this year.



China's retail sales amounted to 41.16 trillion yuan in 2019, up by 8 percent on a yearly basis. Overall, consumption spending contributed to 57.8 percent of China's GDP last year, said Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bure



