China’s equities turn alluring

Investors check the A-share market at a securities brokerage in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

China's A-share market is among the most stable markets around the globe and stands to be a safe haven for international investors, as economists forecast that fiscal support of at least 2 trillion yuan ($288 billion) is in the pipeline to drive the economy.With the viral infection exceeding 27,000 outside China and spreading to more countries and regions, fears over the coronavirus outbreak in the US and Europe have had a spillover effect on Asian shares.Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged 5.07 percent on Monday, Australia's commodity-heavy market dived 7.33 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI Index closed down 4.19 percent.The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank Monday, opening 7.3 percent lower, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.9 percent, triggering a temporary halt on trade on Wall Street as US stocks joined a global market rout.However, compared with plummeting shares in other markets, China's stock market is faring a little better. In the A-share market - stocks trading in the Chinese mainland - the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed down 3.01 percent on Monday.The decline in China's A-share market was largely due to the spillover effect of other markets, while the easing of the outbreak in China apparently supported the A-share market, Li Daxiao, chief economist at Shenzhen-based Yingda Securities, told the Global Times on Monday. The transaction volume in Shanghai and Shenzhen surpassed 1 trillion yuan on Monday.Last week saw Shanghai Composite Index rise 5.35 percent, while the Shenzhen Component Index was up 5.48 percent for the week.China's A-share market stands to become a global safe haven for investors, as positive factors start to emerge, said Hua Changchun, chief economist at Guotai Junan Securities. "Various industries have resumed production in China, although many not at full capacity, and traffic jams reappear in some large cities," he said, noting that "China's central government is expected to release stimulus measures to drive economic growth for 2020."Hua said that he would forecast China's GDP growth may slow to 3 percent in the first quarter, because increasing infections in Europe, US, Japan and South Korea will impact China's exports.Countries and regions hit by the coronavirus outbreak account for roughly 20 percent of China's exports, mainly covering garments and textiles, chemicals and light industry products, according to Hua.Thus, fiscal, monetary and property policies are in urgent need to uplift the economy to achieve the goal of building a moderately prosperous society by 2020, according to analysts.It's estimated that the fiscal support released by the central government has exceeded 1.2 percent of the country's GDP, or 1.2 trillion yuan, including tax and fee cuts, social insurance contribution reduction and fiscal expenditure, said Wang Tao, chief China economist of UBS, in a note sent to the Global Times.In total, Wang predicted that China's fiscal support would surpass 2 percent of its GDP, of which the country's additional expenditure on healthcare and basic infrastructure projects as well as support targeting virus-stricken corporations and individuals would exceed 1 percent of its GDP.Hua predicted the country's overall infrastructure scale will be "much bigger" than that planned pre-virus, with the construction of new infrastructure projects such as 5G bases, smart cities and waste-to-energy being proceeded at a faster pace.Li said China's consumption, a major factor boosting its economy, will soon bounce back when the pent-up demand got a chance to release, especially in sectors including automobiles, smartphones, and real estate.