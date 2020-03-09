COVID-19 epidemic exposes deficiency of medical capacity in Chinese cities: observers

Doctors check the information of patients in Leishenshan Hospital of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: cnsphotos)

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has tested the medical hardware capacity of mainland Chinese cities, which is relatively low and needs improvement, observers said.The epidemic has exposed many cities' unbalanced distribution of public health resources especially in terms of medical personnel and hospital beds, said Li Bo, a contract research fellow with the Center for City and Competitiveness under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).According to a recent CASS research report Li participated in, the mean value of the medical hardware competitiveness index of the 286 prefecture-level or above mainland Chinese cities the research compared and analyzed is only 0.18 out of 1.00.The indexes of more than half of the 286 cities are below 0.18, said a report on the competitiveness of the urban medical hardware environment based on the research.The indexes of most first-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou are above 0.60 out of 1.00, showing the huge gap in medical hardware resources between China's further and less developed cities, Li told the Global Times Monday.The most competitive city in terms of medical hardware is Beijing with an index of 1.00 out of 1.00, said the report. It has over 110,000 doctors and 120,000 hospital beds, according to a China Youth Daily report and China Health Statistics Yearbook 2019.Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province and the epicenter of the virus outbreak, ranked fifth in the report with 38,200 doctors and 95,900 hospital beds. Having reported 49,948 confirmed cases and 2,389 deaths as of 6:00 pm on Monday, the city can hardly deal with its COVID-19 patients with its own resources.Wuhan has received 346 supporting medical teams with 42,600 personnel from across the country in the fight against the virus, according to a State Council epidemic-related press release on Sunday.The medical resources in Wuhan will continue to be tight even though the local epidemic situation has improved, said Peng Zhiyong, director of the ICU at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University."There are many patients with chronic diseases whose treatment was suspended during the virus outbreak," he told the Global Times.Similar problems may also occur in other domestic areas after the epidemic due to China's medical resource shortage, experts estimated.For every 1,000 people in urban and rural China, there were only 2.59 and 1.8 doctors respectively in 2018, lower than the figures in developed countries such as Germany and Austria (above 4), according to a State Council report in April 2019.The relatively low competitiveness of Chinese cities' medical hardware environment is partly because China lacks healthcare investment, Li said."As National Health Commission Director Ma Xiaowei said, China's healthcare spending in 2018 accounted for only 6.6 percent of that year's GDP, lagging behind many developed countries," he added.