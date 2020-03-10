Villagers in Guizhou busy with farm work as weather gets warmer





A farmer plants in the fields at Ganjing Village of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2020. Local villagers are busy with farm work as the weather is getting warmer. (Photo by Zhao Song/Xinhua)

