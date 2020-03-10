HOME >>
Threat of a pandemic becomes 'very real' as COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide: WHO
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/3/10 0:38:41
Screenshot of WHO press conference
WHO said in a Monday briefing that the threat of a pandemic has become very real as COVID-19 has a foothold in so many countries. But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.
