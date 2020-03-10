Wuhan scientist makes rare livestream appearance

Screenshot of Shi Zhengli's livestream video via thepaper.cn

A scientist with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) made a rare online appearance Monday during a livestream video presenting general knowledge on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).WIV has been embroiled in controversy since the COVID-19 outbreak and has debunked rumors claiming the virus was "leaked" from the institute and "patient zero" worked there.WIV research fellow, Shi Zhengli, held a livestream event on Tencent's qq.com, where she discussed COVID-19 symptoms, characteristics, and primary prevention methodsOver 1.7 million people watched the livestream on Monday, according to the live feed numbers.Shi explained that the most effective way to combat the virus was to remain quarantined, and that scientists would eventually develop a cure.Right now, there is not a drug or vaccine for COVID-19, Shi said.Netizens said Shi's livestream was rare, and ever since online rumors emerged on WIV, the institute has refrained from appearing publicly. Shi had previously said that she did not want to address the public about the virus.Shi visited the Huanan Seafood Market, a key virus outbreak point on March 3, according to news platform thecover.cn on Thursday.When asked about the rumors and misinformation circulating on WIV, Shi explained that what media intended to report was not what the scientists wanted to say, which made it easy for misunderstandings to emerge."As a matter of fact, we have done many things. But [the controversies] let us dare not say one word. Anything we say will be criticized no matter what," Shi said, according to thecover.cn.