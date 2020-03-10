Learning Chinese

Chat attack
hand sanitizer
洗手液
(xǐshǒuyè)
A: I've almost used up all the hand sanitizer at home. I have to buy some more online.
我家里洗手液又快用没了。我得在网上下单了。
(wǒjiālǐ xǐshǒuyè yòukuài yònɡméi le. wǒděi zàiwǎnɡshànɡ xiàdān le. )
B: When the epidemic just broke out, they encouraged everyone to wash their hands well. I managed to grab a bunch of strong anti-bacterial hand sanitizer.
疫情刚爆发那会儿,就有鼓励要勤洗手。我囤了好多强效杀菌的洗手液。
(yìqínɡ ɡānɡbàofā nàhuìer, jiùyǒu ɡǔlì yào qínxǐshǒu. wǒ tún le hǎoduō qiánɡxiào shājūn de xǐshǒuyè.)
A: I recall that before we returned to work, the supermarket by our home didn't get any more new shipments of hand sanitizer because the factories hadn't resumed production.
我记得复工之前,因为厂家也还没恢复生产,我们家附近的超市洗手液迟迟没补货。
(wǒjìdé fùɡōnɡ zhīqián, yīnwéi chǎnɡjiā yěháiméi huīfù shēnɡchǎn, wǒmén jiā fùjìn de chāoshì xǐshǒuyè chíchí méibǔhuò.)
B: Yeah, but now you can order online as normal and they will deliver it to your building.
对,但现在可以正常网上下单,给送到小区了。
(duì, dànxiànzài kěyǐ zhènɡchánɡ wǎnɡshànɡ xiàdān, ɡěisònɡdào xiǎoqū le.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT