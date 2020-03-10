Learning Chinese

hand sanitizer洗手液(xǐshǒuyè)A: I've almost used up all the hand sanitizer at home. I have to buy some more online.我家里洗手液又快用没了。我得在网上下单了。(wǒjiālǐ xǐshǒuyè yòukuài yònɡméi le. wǒděi zàiwǎnɡshànɡ xiàdān le. )B: When the epidemic just broke out, they encouraged everyone to wash their hands well. I managed to grab a bunch of strong anti-bacterial hand sanitizer.疫情刚爆发那会儿,就有鼓励要勤洗手。我囤了好多强效杀菌的洗手液。(yìqínɡ ɡānɡbàofā nàhuìer, jiùyǒu ɡǔlì yào qínxǐshǒu. wǒ tún le hǎoduō qiánɡxiào shājūn de xǐshǒuyè.)A: I recall that before we returned to work, the supermarket by our home didn't get any more new shipments of hand sanitizer because the factories hadn't resumed production.我记得复工之前,因为厂家也还没恢复生产,我们家附近的超市洗手液迟迟没补货。(wǒjìdé fùɡōnɡ zhīqián, yīnwéi chǎnɡjiā yěháiméi huīfù shēnɡchǎn, wǒmén jiā fùjìn de chāoshì xǐshǒuyè chíchí méibǔhuò.)B: Yeah, but now you can order online as normal and they will deliver it to your building.对,但现在可以正常网上下单,给送到小区了。(duì, dànxiànzài kěyǐ zhènɡchánɡ wǎnɡshànɡ xiàdān, ɡěisònɡdào xiǎoqū le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT