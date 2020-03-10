Crossword

By Glpbal Times Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/10 20:13:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Right now, in the O.R.

  5 Wise member of a tribe

 10 J. Crew alternative

 13 "___ or credit?"

 14 "The Christmas Song" co-writer Mel

 15 After the buzzer

 16 Trick

 17 Like very hot water

 18 Help in crime

 19 Orange summer cocktail

 22 "Great" tsar

 23 Receding

 27 Party that might involve making wedding dresses from toilet paper

 31 Command after "Sit," perhaps

 34 Cookie that went kosher in 1997

 35 One saying "namaste"

 36 "7 Rings" singer Grande, to fans

 37 Boston airport

 38 Badminton barrier

 39 World capital with pre-Incan ruins

 41 Heavy load

 42 Off-road transports, for short

 43 WNBA legend Sue Bird's team

 47 Of the stars

 48 Coins across the pond

 52 Patsy Stone's BFF on "Absolutely Fabulous"

 56 Some stay-at-home parents

 59 Certain Scottish musician

 60 "La ___ Bonita"

 61 Get ready to run?

 62 Trio + five

 63 Shaving mishap

 64 Took the gold medal

 65 Garlicky green sauce

 66 Neither black nor white, in Britain

DOWN



  1 Bit of paper

  2 Neutral shade

  3 Great smile or big vocabulary

  4 As a result of that

  5 And others, in Latin

  6 High tennis shots

  7 Roller-coaster plunge

  8 Head of state in Kuwait

  9 Has faith in

 10 Run one's mouth

 11 Enjoyed injera, e.g.

 12 Goldfish or gerbil

 15 Brand for kicking back

 20 Bobby of Bruins fame

 21 Texter's "Truthfully ..."

 24 "No way, no how!"

 25 Beersheba's desert

 26 Shrimp and ___

 28 Lorna of literature

 29 Hundred-eyed giant of Greek myth

 30 Absolute minimum

 31 Lively Latin dance

 32 Gives it a go

 33 Target, as in paintball

 37 Candy that may have swirls

 40 Not going anywhere?

 42 Giggle-worthy

 44 Wee bit

 45 Portuguese wine city

 46 Hermione's husband

 49 Military denial

 50 Gabbana's partner

 51 Sinuous

 53 "Good one!"

 54 Many city housing listings, for short

 55 Get together

 56 Morning moisture

 57 "Much ___ About Nothing"

 58 Earsplitting noise

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus