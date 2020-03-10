Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Right now, in the O.R.
5 Wise member of a tribe
10 J. Crew alternative
13 "___ or credit?"
14 "The Christmas
Song" co-writer Mel
15 After the buzzer
16 Trick
17 Like very hot water
18 Help in crime
19 Orange summer cocktail
22 "Great" tsar
23 Receding
27 Party that might involve making wedding dresses from toilet paper
31 Command after "Sit," perhaps
34 Cookie that went kosher in 1997
35 One saying "namaste"
36 "7 Rings" singer Grande, to fans
37 Boston airport
38 Badminton barrier
39 World capital with pre-Incan ruins
41 Heavy load
42 Off-road transports, for short
43 WNBA legend Sue Bird's team
47 Of the stars
48 Coins across the pond
52 Patsy Stone's BFF on "Absolutely Fabulous"
56 Some stay-at-home parents
59 Certain Scottish musician
60 "La ___ Bonita"
61 Get ready to run?
62 Trio + five
63 Shaving mishap
64 Took the gold medal
65 Garlicky green sauce
66 Neither black nor white, in BritainDOWN
1 Bit of paper
2 Neutral shade
3 Great smile or big vocabulary
4 As a result of that
5 And others, in Latin
6 High tennis shots
7 Roller-coaster plunge
8 Head of state in Kuwait
9 Has faith in
10 Run one's mouth
11 Enjoyed injera, e.g.
12 Goldfish or gerbil
15 Brand for kicking back
20 Bobby of Bruins fame
21 Texter's "Truthfully ..."
24 "No way, no how!"
25 Beersheba's desert
26 Shrimp and ___
28 Lorna of literature
29 Hundred-eyed giant of Greek myth
30 Absolute minimum
31 Lively Latin dance
32 Gives it a go
33 Target, as in paintball
37 Candy that may have swirls
40 Not going anywhere?
42 Giggle-worthy
44 Wee bit
45 Portuguese wine city
46 Hermione's husband
49 Military denial
50 Gabbana's partner
51 Sinuous
53 "Good one!"
54 Many city housing listings, for short
55 Get together
56 Morning moisture
57 "Much ___ About Nothing"
58 Earsplitting noise
Solution