Puzzle

1 Right now, in the O.R.5 Wise member of a tribe10 J. Crew alternative13 "___ or credit?"14 "The Christmas Song" co-writer Mel15 After the buzzer16 Trick17 Like very hot water18 Help in crime19 Orange summer cocktail22 "Great" tsar23 Receding27 Party that might involve making wedding dresses from toilet paper31 Command after "Sit," perhaps34 Cookie that went kosher in 199735 One saying "namaste"36 "7 Rings" singer Grande, to fans37 Boston airport38 Badminton barrier39 World capital with pre-Incan ruins41 Heavy load42 Off-road transports, for short43 WNBA legend Sue Bird's team47 Of the stars48 Coins across the pond52 Patsy Stone's BFF on "Absolutely Fabulous"56 Some stay-at-home parents59 Certain Scottish musician60 "La ___ Bonita"61 Get ready to run?62 Trio + five63 Shaving mishap64 Took the gold medal65 Garlicky green sauce66 Neither black nor white, in Britain1 Bit of paper2 Neutral shade3 Great smile or big vocabulary4 As a result of that5 And others, in Latin6 High tennis shots7 Roller-coaster plunge8 Head of state in Kuwait9 Has faith in10 Run one's mouth11 Enjoyed injera, e.g.12 Goldfish or gerbil15 Brand for kicking back20 Bobby of Bruins fame21 Texter's "Truthfully ..."24 "No way, no how!"25 Beersheba's desert26 Shrimp and ___28 Lorna of literature29 Hundred-eyed giant of Greek myth30 Absolute minimum31 Lively Latin dance32 Gives it a go33 Target, as in paintball37 Candy that may have swirls40 Not going anywhere?42 Giggle-worthy44 Wee bit45 Portuguese wine city46 Hermione's husband49 Military denial50 Gabbana's partner51 Sinuous53 "Good one!"54 Many city housing listings, for short55 Get together56 Morning moisture57 "Much ___ About Nothing"58 Earsplitting noise

Solution