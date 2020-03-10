Chinese exports under mounting pressure as COVID-19 spreads globally

A COSCO ship at Qingdao Port in East China's Shandong Province on February 11 Photo: IC





With the novel coronavirus spreading worldwide, posing more risks to global economic growth, China - the world's largest exporter of goods and a crucial part of the global supply chain - is faced with new challenges, industry analysts say.



The epidemic's quick spread in overseas markets will batter China's exports and imports, and the consequences could be worse than the impact of the domestic closure of factories, they noted.



There have been 32,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 109 countries and regions outside China, with the death toll nearing 900. The most infected countries include Italy, South Korea, Iran, France, Spain and Germany.



An employee of a Shanghai-based trading company surnamed Mo told the Global Times that the firm's textile exports to Italy, one of its main export destinations, were suspended last week after a number of Italian cities were put under lockdown.



"We just sent the clothes samples to the clients, and were awaiting their approval so that we could begin mass production in our contracting factories. But our clients have stopped working, and the local delivery network has been cut off, so the orders are in limbo," Mo lamented. As the firm had purchased raw materials, the suspended orders could mean a loss of millions of yuan, according to Mo.



Liu Xiangying, vice general manager of Korra Bath Ware Co, a sanitary product producer focused on exports that's based in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the facilities have fully resumed and employees are dealing with the orders placed before the Spring Festival holiday.



"We have a lot of orders that were not handled before the holidays. Plus, the closure of plants due to the coronavirus has delayed our schedule," Liu said.



"With these orders I think our first-quarter business won't be affected, but it's hard to tell for the second or third quarters since the virus is spreading so quickly," she added.



About 50 percent of the company's products are exported to the US, while some go to Europe.



Liu noted that she had planned to go to industry expos in Europe to explore markets there but it is not feasible at the moment. "I also worry about whether the Canton Fair can be held as planned."



An official with China's Ministry of Commerce said days ago that preparations for the 127th China Import and Export Fair, slated to open in April, are in the pipeline. Also known as the Canton Fair, the event is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, and it is widely seen as a barometer of China's foreign trade.



"We are under less pressure for the US market since tariffs were reduced following the ceasefire of China-US trade war, but now the epidemic poses another obstacle, which is quite unexpected," said Liu.



In the January-February period, China's overseas shipments fell 17.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday.



It is not likely that the export situation will be improved in March as the overseas epidemic is still on the rise, Liu Xuezhi, a macroeconomics analyst at the Bank of Communications, said.



"It is worrying that with external demand slowing down, China will have to go through a second-round hit after the nationwide business and factory closures to contain the virus," said Liu Xuezhi.



However, the full year's imports won't be much affected, he noted. There will be a boost for imports with the nation's new infrastructure projects and post-epidemic consumption.



Steel exports stood at 7.81 million tons in January-February period, down by 27 percent year-on-year, the steepest fall since March 2018.



"The epidemic has strained the growth of the global economy and manufacturing, dampening demand for steel. It is estimated that China's exported steel will be obviously impacted in the first half of 2020," said Wang Guoqing, research director at the Beijing Lange Steel Information Research Center.



Asian countries take up the majority of China's steel exports (about 70 percent) and South Korea is an important importer, yet the country has been struck by the epidemic, Wang told the Global Times on Tuesday.



