Putin says he may run for president in 2024 if approved

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/10 22:45:14

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he may participate in the 2024 presidential race if the country's Constitutional Court approves it.

At a plenary session of the State Duma to discuss a bill on constitutional amendments in the second reading, lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova proposed to drop restrictions on the number of presidential terms, which is currently two in a row.

Posted in: EUROPE
