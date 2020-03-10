Putin says he may run for president in 2024 if approved

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he may participate in the 2024 presidential race if the country's Constitutional Court approves it.At a plenary session of the State Duma to discuss a bill on constitutional amendments in the second reading, lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova proposed to drop restrictions on the number of presidential terms, which is currently two in a row.