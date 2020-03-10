Chinese fans boycott Taylor Swift’s management company for giving insulting post on social media a thumb up

A scenes from Taylor Swift's video "Look What You Made Me Do" Photo: IC





Taylor Swift's Chinese fan clubs were enraged by the confusing behavior of the star's management company after its official account on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo liked a post that many Chinese netizens feel is insulting to women and the star on Monday.



Eight Taylor Swift fan clubs in China published an announcement on Sina Weibo on Monday to ask the management company, Universal Music Group, to apologize for liking the post that they feel takes aim at Taylor's private life.



"Universal Music Group is a public bus's company," the message that was posted on Wednesday read. In Chinese, "public bus" is often used as an insult that insinuates a woman is "easy."



The insulting comment was under a post about Swift, enraging the star's fans.



"The slut shaming of a female artist who is committed to eliminating gender discrimination and calling for equal rights between men and women, dare I ask the company has it abandoned its most basic conscience in addition to professional ethics?" one fan wrote on Sina Weibo.



The announcement from the fan groups said Chinese fans will boycott any imported releases and any possible album events held by the company until it responds to the incident.



Representatives of these fan clubs said they feel that the behavior of the company's official Sina Weibo account has had a severe negative impact on Swift's image. They also claimed that this was not the first time that the account has been negative toward the star.



Since Swift's documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana released in China on February 1, it has earned an 8.7/10 on Chinese media review site Douban. Many Chinese netizens have complimented the documentary, which they see as portraying the female musician's power.



"In the documentary, I can see Swift endeavor to break gender prejudice in the music industry. I respect her effort," one netizen commented on Douban.



