Indians in China cancel Holi Festival gathering for coronavirus epidemic

People take part in the celebration of the Holi Festival in Dallas, the United States, on March 7, 2020. The Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colors, heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. Photo: Xinhua

The Indian community in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province has canceled gatherings for Holi Day, one of India's most significant traditional festivals that fell on Monday and Tuesday this year, due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia.Having experienced China's intense fight with the epidemic and finally seeing light ascending out of the darkest moment, they are also worried about their homeland as the battle against the coronavirus infection in India, the world's second most populous nation, may just be beginning as thousands haven't been tested due to insufficient and cumbersome nucleic acid test criteria.Holi is an ancient Hindu festival of love and colors that signifies victory of righteousness over evil. For those Indians living in China, it is also a very special day for them as it triggers kaleidoscopic memories of India. Therefore, many of them still have a tradition to enthusiastically celebrate the Holi Day in China."We have been celebrating this grand festival for around seven years in Xi'an and every year the crowd has been increasing to gather and celebrate with colors, dance and special traditional food," Dev Raturi, an Indian entrepreneur and actor in Xi'an, Shaanxi who was dubbed by Chinese media as the " Silk Road Ambassador," told the Global Times on Tuesday.They were expecting a similar crowd of around 200 people this year but unfortunately, they had to cancel due to the epidemic. Instead, according to Dev, they held their traditional prayers and ceremonies at home and cooked Indian rice pudding to celebrate the festival with nothing special.Dev shared his admiration on how China has managed to control the epidemic and treat thousands of patients infected with this deadly virus in the past few months. Having lived and worked in China for over 15 years, Dev said Xi'an has been his second home and he has remained in the city during the outbreak due to his confidence in winning the fight."I salute the team of dedicated doctors and volunteers who put their lives on the line for the sake of the country and humanity and serve the people 24/7 without looking at the clock. I can see the dark cloud of COVID-19 is shrinking and I am positive it will be eradicated from China very soon," he said.The outbreak has affected his businesses and projects. His restaurants have been closed for months with zero revenue and after the restaurants open again, he said it will take quite some time to return to normalcy and change people's mindset where customers can dine outside without any fear like before.The community also expressed concerns over their hometown where the number of confirmed cases has risen to 44 within a few days as people in India still don't take coronavirus seriously and gather together to pray during Holi.India may face a lurking COVID-19 outbreak as thousands haven't been tested due to insufficient nucleic acid testing measures, an India-based observer told the Global Times previously.Dev hopes people in India and the Indian government can learn some lessons from the Chinese government such as advanced preparation, checking everywhere including airports, trains, highways and apartments.