S.Korea reports new fewer cases

People line up to buy face masks in front of a department store in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020, the last day for the store to sell face masks, with each person allowed to buy a maximum of five pieces.(Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

South Korea, one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus epidemic outside China, on Tuesday reported fewer than 150 new cases for the first time in two weeks.A total of 131 infections were confirmed on Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, taking the total to 7,513. Three more people died, it added, with the toll rising to 54.A batch of 80,000 N95 masks and 10,000 sets of medical protective clothing of the ­total 1.1 million masks and other material assistance provided by China to South Korea have been assembled in Shanghai for shipment and was expected to arrive in Incheon on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in South Korea said on Tuesday.The remaining 1.02 million masks will arrive before Sunday.The spokesman said that while providing aid to the South Korean side for epidemic prevention, China is actively assisting the relevant Korean government departments in importing the first batch of 5 million masks from China to solve the difficulties in supplying Korean masks."China is willing to work with South Korea to overcome difficulties, strengthen ­cooperation in the fight against the ­epidemic, and push China-South Korea relations to a ­higher level," the spoke­sperson said.Each morning South Korea announces how many cases were diagnosed the previous day, with Monday's figure the lowest for a single day since late February and marking the fourth consecutive daily fall.At least 50 people working at a call center in Seoul or their relatives have tested positive for the virus, becoming the largest cluster in the capital, KCDC said, with officials urging individuals to maintain distance in public.South Korea was among the first countries to report significant coronavirus numbers outside China, although the focus of global concern has been moving toward Italy and Iran in recent days.More than 60 percent of the country's cases are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect often condemned as a cult.Elsewhere, the whole of Italy, Europe's worst-affected country with 9,172 confirmed cases, is under lockdown until next month in an unprecedented attempt to beat the epidemic.Iran on Tuesday reported 54 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak there.A total of 881 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infection tally to 8,042.Japan on Tuesday unveiled a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to its fragile economy.The package, totaling 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion), shows how much pressure policy­makers are under to bolster fragile growth and stem the risk of corporate bankruptcies.