Russian parliament to vote on amendments

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russia's parliament was expected to vote on constitutional amendments on Tuesday, likely to make the first major changes to Russia's basic law since 1993.The State Duma, the lower house of Russian parliament, unanimously approved the constitutional reform bill in a first reading, after less than two hours of debate. A third and final reading may also take place as early as Wednesday.They include stipulations to strengthen the role of the president, enshrine the mentioning of Russians' "faith in God" and to spell out that marriage is a heterosexual union.Russians will vote on the constitutional reforms once the legislation has been approved by both houses of parliament. The date of the plebiscite has been set for April 22.Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to step down in 2024 after his fourth Kremlin term ends, has said he would not bend the law to stay in power by any means."This isn't about me," Putin, 67, said Friday. "We are proposing amendments not for 5 or 10 years but at least for 30 to 50 years. This is not about now."The constitutional proposals seek to limit the president's time in office to a total of two terms and strengthen the role of the State Council, currently an advisory body.Critics have suggested Putin may head the State Council after 2024, but the Russian president ruled out that scenario."I don't want to and will not create a system of state power in Russia which will be unacceptable or destructive for it, in order to extend my term," Putin said.The new amendments also ban giving away Russian territory and seek to protect historic truth about the country's role in World War II.