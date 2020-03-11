Air Canada to suspend flights to Italy due to COVID-19 fears

An Air Canada Express Bombardier CRJ 900 (C-FJZL) single-aisle narrow-body jet airliner airborne after take-off File Photo: IC

Air Canada is suspending all flights between Canada and Italy soon because of the sharply increasing COVID-19 cases in the European country, according to CTV.An Air Canada spokesperson told CTV on Tuesday that the Air Canada flights will be suspended until May 1.Air Canada's last flight to Rome will depart Toronto Tuesday evening and the last flight returning from Rome to Montreal will arrived on Wednesday.As of Tuesday, Italy has reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases, and the number of deaths connected with the virus rose to 631.Travel has been restricted across Italy, and some neighboring countries have shut their borders to visitors from Italy.