Global viral deaths continue to soar

Argentinean Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia (C) attends a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 3, 2020. Argentinean authorities on Tuesday confirmed the country's first case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Italians braced for a second day of national lockdown Wednesday after a sharp spike in coronavirus-related deaths, as New York deployed the National Guard to contain a disease that has sown worldwide panic.Europe's hardest-hit country said the death toll from the COVID-19 virus had risen Tuesday by a third to 631, with the surging epidemic playing havoc with global sporting, cultural and political events.While authorities in China, where the outbreak began, have declared it "basically curbed," cases are multiplying around the world, sparking panic buying in shops, and wild swings on financial markets.Its seemingly relentless march has now claimed its first victim in Central America, with a 64-year-old man dying in Panama on Tuesday.Total confirmed cases worldwide have hit more than 121,000 and 4,385 people have died across 119 countries and regions, according to an AFP tally.The coronavirus has influenced all walks of life, including politics, with US Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both cancelling campaign rallies and British Health Minister Nadine Dorries saying she had tested positive.New York deployed the US national guard for the first time during the crisis amid widespread criticism of US authorities' response, in attempts to contain the virus in a heavy-hit suburb."It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country. This is literally a matter of life and death," said state governor Andrew Cuomo.Residents also expressed fear."People are scared, it's an unusual situation to be in," Miles Goldberg, who runs the New Rochelle bar, told AFP."It makes people nervous to be around others, it makes people nervous to get inside into businesses and such," he said.At least 31 people have died in the US with 1,052 infected, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.In an unprecedented move, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has told the 60 million residents of his country they should travel only for the most urgent work or health reasons.While squares in Rome and Milan were emptied of their usual bustle and traffic, some residents appeared uncertain if they could leave their homes for everyday tasks like shopping.Sporting events continued to fall victim to the virus as authorities urge people to avoid large gatherings.Arsenal's game at Manchester City was postponed after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League fixture to be called off because of the virus.In the US, organizers rescheduled the two-week Coachella music festival for October.Tokyo's Disneyland parks will be closed until early April as Japan seeks to clamp down on the virus before the start of Tokyo 2020.AFP