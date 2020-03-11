Duma passes vital reforms

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russia's lower house passed constitutional reforms in the final reading on Wednesday that include the possibility of current President Vladimir Putin extending his rule for another two terms.In total 383 lawmakers in the State Duma voted in favor of the series of constitutional amendments, with 43 abstentions and zero against.The measures must now be approved by the upper house Federation Council and be put to a public vote scheduled for April 22.Putin announced the series of reforms in January while denying that they were meant to extend his tenure as President.However, on Tuesday another amendment was introduced that would reset presidential terms, making it possible for Putin to run again if the constitutional court allows it.The changes "are not just justified... they plan... for the strategy of the development of the country," Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said after Wednesday's vote, Russian agencies reported.Other additions to the constitution include guarantees for pension payouts, minimum salaries, and giving parliament additional powers to nominate the head of government.They also give the president additional powers to fire judges in the country's higher courts and to reject laws passed by parliament.AFP