Chinese, Italians battling ignorance over coronavirus

When a 26-year-old Chinese man entered a bar in Cassola, northern Italy's Vicenza province at the end of February, he was asked to leave by the bartender after being called "coronavirus-infected."The man, who has lived in Italy for over 10 years, insisted he was healthy and refused to go, a 22-year-old Italian attacked him with a beer bottle.Similar episodes of violence or verbal abuse against Chinese people have also been seen in other regions in Italy.In Turin, a middle-aged Italian couple on February 20 attacked a 40-year-old Chinese woman, saying, "Filthy Chinese, virus, get out of Turin."That happened just a few days after a Chinese couple had also been attacked by two young bullies.Cristian Lin, 36, has lived in Italy since 1992. He is the CEO of GL Group Italia, a company that specializes in developing multi-ethnic restaurants."There have been some unpleasant episodes in Italy, but they could happen everywhere. In every country there are some ignorant people," said Lin, who lives in Reggio Emilia.He said his family members have not suffered any discrimination in their restaurants."My family and I are a bit more careful now. We go out less and avoid the more dangerous areas of the city," he noted."It is better for us Chinese to protect ourselves in this way. However, if there are cases of discrimination, I always recommend calling the police."Stefano Camalli, 69, one of the most prominent Italian experts in Chinese contemporary history, dismissed there is racism against Chinese."I don't think there is racism against the Chinese in Italy," said the scholar, who lives in Bologna."The problem is ignorance, and the very provincial, parochial culture of many ­Italians."When the SARS crisis broke out in 2003, there were similar reactions. I remember at that time, my Chinese language teacher and I got into a train carriage and everyone left. However, something similar happened to butcher shops after the mad cow disease outbreak in the UK: Suddenly, Italians stopped buying meat."According to the scholar, "Our country has little international experience. It is an internally fragile country, not fully aware of its role in the world."There is a particular word in Italian: untore, which roughly translates as "infector." It is a word that has particular cultural resonances for Italians.In the 14th and 17th centuries, the country - historically among the most densely populated in Europe - was hit by major epidemics, and the language still bears the scars.Important writers such as Gesualdo Bufalino, Dino Buzzati and especially Alessandro Manzoni have dedicated entire novels, short stories and essays to the untori and the concept behind it."It was an extremely widespread concept during the plague, for example," explains Eugenia Tognotti, an expert in public health and quarantine, and a professor of history of medicine and human sciences at the University of Sassari."It struck above all the Jews, who were considered the untori par excellence. This concept is inextricably linked to the mechanism of searching for a scapegoat."Since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency at the end of February, millions of Italians have run to the pharmacy looking for masks, which quickly sold out.Although all of Italy was put under quarantine on Tuesday, pharmacies remain open and continue to work, as do factories and public and private offices, comforting a mostly elderly and increasingly frightened ­population.However, few people walk around with masks, especially in towns.One of the reasons for this is that if you enter a supermarket or a bar wearing a mask, you get puzzled, worried or even disgusted looks.Several people interviewed by the Global Times said that when they went into a bar wearing a mask, people treated them differently.Ironically, since Italy has become the most affected country in Europe, there have been many unpleasant incidents against Italians abroad.A satirical advertisement on French TV mocking a "coronavirus pizza" was met with resentment by Italians.Many Italians were also upset that some countries have suspended flights to and from Italy, banned Italian citizens from entering, or imposed precautionary quarantines.Initially, some of these countries focused on the citizens of Lombardy and Veneto, the two regions where the coronavirus crisis began."My fellow countrymen will say I'm wrong," said Vicenza-based Carlo, an employee of a commercial organization."But I think it's just normal that half of Europe has accused us of being untori. Unfortunately, it's human to look for scapegoats in times of difficulty."However, while racism and discrimination exist, so do gestures of goodwill. Chinese people in Italy have mobilized to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus."As a Chinese community in Italy, we are trying to help as always, following a word that for us Chinese is fundamental, which is 'virtue,'" said Chen Ming, president and founder of the New Italian-Chinese Generation Association (ANGI).Chen is originally from Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, and has lived in Italy for about 30 years."Whether you are a friend or a 'foe' of China or the Chinese, we help. That's why we have donated thousands of masks, disposable gloves, goggles and protective clothing to the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Marche," said Chen."There is a phrase that guides us, 'We all live under the same sky.' We love Italy and China, and believe that mutual knowledge and collaboration are essential to break down the barriers that sometimes arise, especially in times of difficulty."