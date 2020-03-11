China not interested in ‘mask diplomacy’ amid COVID-19 crisis

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT
As the world continues to grapple with the fast-spreading coronavirus and desperately searches for supplies of essential protective gear and medical treatment equipment, some in the West are seeking to bring geopolitics into the equation.
In a recent article, Li Cheng and Ryan McElveen described donations of medical supplies between China and Japan that have been seen by many in both countries as "mask diplomacy" - sending badly needed supplies to each other in a calculated plot to thaw bilateral relations rather than actions motivated by compassion for human life.
In the US, some politicians have sought to blame factory closures in China for their country's massive shortage of medical supplies from masks to antibiotics, and are intensifying decoupling efforts. US officials have also asked companies to move their production of masks and other supplies back to the US, though such efforts have been to no avail.
Since China began donating supplies to countries facing their own serious outbreaks, some media outlets have even implied that China is playing a game, rewarding countries that have been praising its efforts to contain the epidemic and punishing others that have criticized it. Others went so far as to utilize the medical supply shortage as an excuse to push their anti-globalization agenda.
It is extremely disturbing that when countries are rushing to secure critical supplies to save lives, some in the West cannot help but force their obsolete and ideologically driven views on China.
China itself faced a dire shortage of supplies including masks in the early days of its anti-epidemic efforts. Many countries including Japan made generous donations that helped immensely. For that, China should repay the kindness it received when those countries are in need. That is not a geopolitical game, it's just human decency.
Chinese officials never issued a ban on the normal trade of medical supplies to any country. Foreign companies can still make orders for these products in line with WTO rules, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce
said on Tuesday. However, it should be clear that China, like any other county in the world, will ensure domestic demand is met before exporting in large quantities.
As the epidemic is largely contained in China and factories steadily resume production, there is no reason to believe that China will limit its exports of relevant products to any country and for any reason. No matter how hard some in the West try to demonize China, the fact remains that China is not the one politicizing normal trade and erecting barriers.
Instead, Chinese companies have in recent days been rushing to expand their production of medical supplies to meet rising foreign demand for products desperately needed in the global fight against the virus. Let's not get tangled up in the geopolitical nonsense and instead work to ensure supplies are produced and delivered to the countries and regions that need them most. The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cnNewspaper headline: China not interested in ‘mask diplomacy’