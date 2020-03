The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (L) attends a daily briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic"--World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.