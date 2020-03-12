Cyberattack from Taiwan disguised as COVID-19 related files

File Photo: VCG

A large number of phishing emails reportedly have been sent from the island of Taiwan targeting people on the Chinese mainland since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a cyber-security insider on Wednesday.To get users to open files attached to the emails, they are disguised as "Guide Book for COVID-19 Prevention and Control" or "Documents from Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention."The aim is to allegedly run a massive cyberattack on the Chinese mainland and steal secret information, said the insider.Evidence showed that the cyberattacking emails were sent from special departments in Taiwan.Their targets include government departments, medical facilities, scientific research institutes and business agencies on the Chinese mainland.Once users open the files, their computers will be hacked by servers that can steal their information and data.