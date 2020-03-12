China-Europe freight train departs from Xi'an

A worker directs container hoisting operation at a logistic station in Xinzhu Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 11, 2020. A China-Europe freight train fully loaded with 50 carriages of clothes, electronic components and electric appliance left the Xinzhu Railway Station in Xi'an City for Mannheim in Germany on Wednesday. (Photo by Tang Zhenjiang/Xinhua)

