In pics: tea garden in Hunan

A tea farmer shows tea leaves at a tea garden in Xuejia Village of Nanbei Township in Shimen County, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2020. The tea gardens in Nanbei Township have reached an area of 13,000 mu (about 867 hectares), with an annual output of 2,500 tons of dry tea and total output value of 40 million yuan ( about 5.76 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

