In pics: picking season in black fungus poverty alleviation base in E China

Aerial photo taken on March 11, 2020 shows villagers collecting black fungus at a black fungus poverty alleviation base in Futai Village of Wuhe County, east China's Anhui Province. The black fungus poverty alleviation base in Futai Village was established in April 2018, with a total investment of 3 million yuan (about 431,617 U.S. dollars). The base has helped 12 low-income households in Futai Village get rid of poverty, adding 20,000 yuan (2,877 U.S. dollars) on average to each household every year. In recent days, the black fungus have welcomed its picking period, and villagers have been busy working under measures taken to fight against the COVID-19. (Photo by Huang Bohan/Xinhua)

