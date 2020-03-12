Hubei's new COVID-19 cases drop to single digit

A cured coronavirus patient receives blood oxygen checking at the rehabilitation center based in the Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. Cured coronavirus patients who had been discharged from hospital were required to go on a 14-day quarantine at designated places for medical observation. The rehabilitation center, converted from the dormitory of the Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering, has received more than 600 cured coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospital by Monday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)