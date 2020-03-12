Hubei's new COVID-19 cases drop to single digit

A cured coronavirus patient receives blood oxygen checking at the rehabilitation center based in the Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. Cured coronavirus patients who had been discharged from hospital were required to go on a 14-day quarantine at designated places for medical observation. The rehabilitation center, converted from the dormitory of the Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering, has received more than 600 cured coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospital by Monday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Central China's Hubei Province reported eight new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, local health commission said Thursday.All of the new confirmed cases were reported in Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicenter of the outbreak.On Wednesday, Hubei reported 10 deaths, seven of which were in Wuhan.The latest report brought the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit province to 67,781.As of Wednesday, Hubei had seen no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days in its 16 cities and prefectures outside Wuhan.