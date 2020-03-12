RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Although you may be under a lot of pressure this weekend, do not forget that you have friends that can help. With those closest to you at your side, no goal will be outside your reach. Your lucky numbers: 5, 6, 9, 11, 13.Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Something may be weighing heavily on your mind this weekend, but you can't put your finger on just what it is that is bothering you. Some meditation may help you uncover the issues that have taken root in your unconsciousness. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)This weekend will be the perfect time to celebrate everything you love about life. Go head and spend some extra time on your hobbies and with the people who are closest to you. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may find it difficult to keep a lid on your emotions this weekend. This is not necessarily a bad thing if it gets you to open up and speak your mind. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Consider taking some time out this weekend to explore your inner world. By learning more about your heart and mind may lead to an unexpected solution to a troublesome issue. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A black cloud is coming over the horizon. Although you may not know the specifics, you already have a gut feeling what is in the cards for you. Use the time you have now to start preparing. Doing so will help mitigate some of the stress that awaits you in the future. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)By giving your natural curiosity free rein this weekend, you will be able to learn something important about yourself that you had never realized before. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Make sure you don't let the little details slip by you this weekend. Uncovering tiny flaws ahead of time will help prevent major issues from cropping up in the future. Financial investments are looking up. Take some time to research alternate revenue streams. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)It has been quite a while since you have taken a break from your busy life. Take advantage of this weekend to relax and recuperate. Consider getting a massage, or just enjoying some quiet time at home for a little while. ✭✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Avoid reading into things that are not there this weekend by trying not to over think the situation. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, even when everything in your being tells you otherwise. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Focus your energies this weekend on those things you know are within your reach. If you try to overreach failure is sure to follow. Any effort you put into your career today will have maximum payoffs in the future. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your luck is about to make a turn for the better. Take advantage of this opportunity to look into financial investments. However, beware of something that looks too good to be true. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Sometimes the best course is to do nothing at all. Take a step back from things and let nature take its course. You might be surprised at the results! ✭✭✭