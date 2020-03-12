Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/12 11:18:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Singer and activist Horne

  5 Dustup

 10 Treble's counterpart

 14 Historical periods

 15 Folding declaration

 16 Perfectionist's stumbling block

 17 What a party host may spike

 19 Email attachment

 20 Mixes, like a salad

 21 Red or Black expanse

 23 Red or black drink

 24 Sourdough, for one

 25 What a barber may spike

 28 Actor Morales

 29 12 hours before midnight

 30 Indianapolis team

 31 "Grey's Anatomy," e.g.

 33 Part of USSR

 34 Post Honey Graham ___

 37 Comes out of hiding

 39 I love, to Octavia

 40 Group with German shepherds

 42 Rudolph's boss

 44 Act too expressively

 45 Stereotypical gamer

 46 Gator's cousin

 50 What an editor may spike

 52 Tired

 53 Cleopatra's killer

 54 Virtual "city" dweller

 55 Airport surface

 56 Waterfall sound

 58 What an Olympic athlete may spike

 61 Minnie and Mickey

 62 "Citizen Kane" director Welles

 63 Inactive

 64 Vehicle with runners

 65 Creator of Thing 1 and Thing 2

 66 Low islandst

DOWN



  1 Didn't disturb

  2 Slipups

  3 Sick feeling

  4 "One more time ..."

  5 Gulps' opposites

  6 Ostrich's relative

  7 2,000 pounds

  8 Second most populous city in Arizona

  9 (None of these choices)

 10 Favorite texting buddy, perhaps

 11 Carrier to Milan

 12 It's often found on a rack in the back

 13 Takes an oath regarding

 18 Idea-focused conference

 22 Without profit

 25 A few

 26 More gravelly

 27 Letters on a carpool lane

 29 Anna or Hannah

 32 Elementary school break

 33 Transmit

 34 Warm reception

 35 Geographical advantage, in sports

 36 Jogger's speed

 38 SpongeBob's pet snail

 41 Part of FWIW

 43 Biting, as wit

 45 "I'm full, thanks"

 47 Holiday Inn competitor

 48 How Nyquil is taken

 49 Dishwasher stages

 51 Popular DVRs

 52 Method

 55 Treasury bills?

 57 Cabernet, for one

 59 Baton Rouge sch.

 60 ___ Gatos, California

Solution



 

