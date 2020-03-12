Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Singer and activist Horne
5 Dustup
10 Treble's counterpart
14 Historical periods
15 Folding declaration
16 Perfectionist's stumbling block
17 What a party host may spike
19 Email attachment
20 Mixes, like a salad
21 Red or Black expanse
23 Red or black drink
24 Sourdough, for one
25 What a barber may spike
28 Actor Morales
29 12 hours before midnight
30 Indianapolis team
31 "Grey's Anatomy," e.g.
33 Part of USSR
34 Post Honey Graham ___
37 Comes out of hiding
39 I love, to Octavia
40 Group with German shepherds
42 Rudolph's boss
44 Act too expressively
45 Stereotypical gamer
46 Gator's cousin
50 What an editor may spike
52 Tired
53 Cleopatra's killer
54 Virtual "city" dweller
55 Airport surface
56 Waterfall sound
58 What an Olympic athlete may spike
61 Minnie and Mickey
62 "Citizen Kane" director Welles
63 Inactive
64 Vehicle with runners
65 Creator of Thing 1 and Thing 2
66 Low islandstDOWN
1 Didn't disturb
2 Slipups
3 Sick feeling
4 "One more time ..."
5 Gulps' opposites
6 Ostrich's relative
7 2,000 pounds
8 Second most populous city in Arizona
9 (None of these choices)
10 Favorite texting buddy, perhaps
11 Carrier to Milan
12 It's often found on a rack in the back
13 Takes an oath regarding
18 Idea-focused conference
22 Without profit
25 A few
26 More gravelly
27 Letters on a carpool lane
29 Anna or Hannah
32 Elementary school break
33 Transmit
34 Warm reception
35 Geographical advantage, in sports
36 Jogger's speed
38 SpongeBob's pet snail
41 Part of FWIW
43 Biting, as wit
45 "I'm full, thanks"
47 Holiday Inn competitor
48 How Nyquil is taken
49 Dishwasher stages
51 Popular DVRs
52 Method
55 Treasury bills?
57 Cabernet, for one
59 Baton Rouge sch.
60 ___ Gatos, California
Solution