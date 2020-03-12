Puzzle

1 Singer and activist Horne5 Dustup10 Treble's counterpart14 Historical periods15 Folding declaration16 Perfectionist's stumbling block17 What a party host may spike19 Email attachment20 Mixes, like a salad21 Red or Black expanse23 Red or black drink24 Sourdough, for one25 What a barber may spike28 Actor Morales29 12 hours before midnight30 Indianapolis team31 "Grey's Anatomy," e.g.33 Part of USSR34 Post Honey Graham ___37 Comes out of hiding39 I love, to Octavia40 Group with German shepherds42 Rudolph's boss44 Act too expressively45 Stereotypical gamer46 Gator's cousin50 What an editor may spike52 Tired53 Cleopatra's killer54 Virtual "city" dweller55 Airport surface56 Waterfall sound58 What an Olympic athlete may spike61 Minnie and Mickey62 "Citizen Kane" director Welles63 Inactive64 Vehicle with runners65 Creator of Thing 1 and Thing 266 Low islandst1 Didn't disturb2 Slipups3 Sick feeling4 "One more time ..."5 Gulps' opposites6 Ostrich's relative7 2,000 pounds8 Second most populous city in Arizona9 (None of these choices)10 Favorite texting buddy, perhaps11 Carrier to Milan12 It's often found on a rack in the back13 Takes an oath regarding18 Idea-focused conference22 Without profit25 A few26 More gravelly27 Letters on a carpool lane29 Anna or Hannah32 Elementary school break33 Transmit34 Warm reception35 Geographical advantage, in sports36 Jogger's speed38 SpongeBob's pet snail41 Part of FWIW43 Biting, as wit45 "I'm full, thanks"47 Holiday Inn competitor48 How Nyquil is taken49 Dishwasher stages51 Popular DVRs52 Method55 Treasury bills?57 Cabernet, for one59 Baton Rouge sch.60 ___ Gatos, California

Solution