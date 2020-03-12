Winner of US 'Women of Courage Award' wanted in Xinjiang for loan fraud

Photo: Web Some US politicians have turned a blind eye to the misdeeds of Sayragul Sauytbay, a suspected criminal from China's



The Xinjiang regional government held a press conference on Thursday, in which spokesperson Elijan Anayt outlined the crimes Sayragul is suspected of committing and the lies she had spread.



The US State Department awarded Sayragul Sauytbay the "2020 International Women of Courage Award" on March 4 and claimed that she "was forced to teach Chinese to ethnic minority people in a detention camp," according to a release.



"I would like to reiterate that Sayragul Sauytbay is on the Xinjiang public security authorities' online list of wanted persons for suspected crimes including illegal border crossing and loan fraud. She never worked in any vocational education and training center. She made up lies to confuse the public and smear Xinjiang, a despicable and vile act indeed," Elijan said.



According to information from the Xinjiang regional government, Sayragul applied for a 10-year-term repayment loan of 200,000 yuan using forged guarantee materials and guarantor's signature from a rural credit cooperative at Chahanwusu town in June 2015, and currently still owes 149,000 yuan from the loan.



In December 2016, she applied for another 10-year loan of 270,000 yuan using a fabricated purchase contract, of which she still owes 249,000 yuan. She is facing charges of loan fraud, according to China's Criminal Law.



Sayragul illegally crossed the border and went to Kazakhstan from the China-Kazakhstan Horgas International Border Cooperation Center on April 5, 2018.



"Sayragul claimed that she graduated from medical university and used to be a doctor. But the truth is, she had studied in the nursery class of Xinjiang Ili Health School, and has no working experience as a doctor. She never worked in any vocational education and training center at all," said the spokesperson.



Sayragul was once the head of the Central Kindergarten in Chahanwusu of Zhaosu county, but abused her position and funneled the collective performance rewards into her own pockets. Her colleagues were all very happy when she was caught and removed from her position.



Sayragul is known for her bad conduct and rumor mongering. She also asked her younger sister Panar to take out a loan of 45,000 yuan to buy her a car, but left China illegally before transferring ownership of the car to Panar. Her sister was rightfully resentful about this and was ashamed to be associated with her, said the spokesperson.



Despite being such a shameless person, Sayragul Sauytbay is still portrayed as a "human rights fighter" by some American politicians who just turn a blind eye to the facts and repeatedly smeared Xinjiang with her lies and misled the international media, said the spokesperson.



"The US obstinately named Sayragul Sauytbay winner of its International Women of Courage Award, which will not only condone and encourage her suspected criminal activities, but is also a travesty of human rights."



We sternly warn that using such a low act to interfere in the domestic affairs of China and its Xinjiang policy to incite the so-called "Xinjiang human rights" issue is abominable, shameful and ridiculous to all, said the spokesperson.





