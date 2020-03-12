Xinjiang free of COVID-19, slams rumor of infection among trainees

By Liu Xin and Fan Lingzhi Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/12 12:34:50

File Photo: VCG



Some "East Turkistan" forces outside China are telling lies to smear Xinjiang, which is "ridiculous and ludicrous in every way," Xinjiang regional government spokesperson Elijan Anayt noted at a press conference on Thursday.



Recently, some "East Turkistan" forces outside China deliberately spread rumors about Xinjiang, such as a risk of COVID-19 spreading at its vocational education and training centers; that Xinjiang is hiding the truth of its epidemic situation and that Xinjiang is eliminating Uygur people with the spread of the virus.



"I would like to stress here again, the vocational education and training centers established in Xinjiang are not 'camps,' but school-like deradicalization institutions set up according to law to address the severe challenges of recurring violent and terrorist attacks," Elijan Anayt said.



Shohrat Zakir, governor of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, announced at a press release on December 9, 2019 that all trainees had left the centers after completing their courses on standard spoken and written Chinese, knowledge of law and regulations, and occupational skills, securing stable employment with the help of the government and starting happy lives with increasingly improving quality.



"I can't help but ask, how could it be possible for a risk of large scale infection in the centers when all trainees have graduated already?" Elijan asked at the press conference.



"Some US politicians, including US Senator Rubio, simply can't tell the truth from false information and have made ill-intentioned comments to confuse right with wrong with no factual basis at all. We strongly deplore and condemn all these fabricated slanders and attacks," Elijan said.



The spokesperson noted that since the COVID-19 outbreak, Xinjiang has firmly implemented the decisions and arrangements made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on virus prevention and control work, with the safety and health of Xinjiang people of all ethnic groups always being the top priority.



"We are making all efforts in epidemic prevention and control work with firm determination, strong will, as well as decisive measures. At the same time, with a highly responsible, practical and realistic and transparent attitude, we share our virus-related information with the public every day, responding actively to social concerns and media focuses."



Presently, all 73 patients confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in Xinjiang have been cured and discharged from hospital, and no new case has been reported for 20 consecutive days, according to the spokesperson.

