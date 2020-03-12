Chinese drones see rapid production despite epidemic, indicating high demand

A CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), characterized by its long battery life of 40 hours, is displayed at the 10th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2014. The 10th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, which takes place in Zhuhai from Nov. 11 to 16, features various UAV drones for both military and civilian use. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Production of the CH-4, one of the top selling armed reconnaissance drones in the world developed by China, has now resumed as the novel coronavirus epidemic is being brought under control in the country. A workshop was seen full of drones being assembled, as analysts predicted on Thursday the CH-4 will see great demand in the international market in 2020.CH UAV Co Ltd, a company affiliated with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp's Chinese Academy of Aerospace and Aerodynamics, on Tuesday released a set of photos showcasing its production progress since resumption of work after the extended Spring Festival holidays due to the COVID-19 outbreak.One of the photos showed at least eight CH-4 drones being assembled in one large workshop, with no space left to spare in the facility. The drones were seemingly in different stages of assembly, as drones on one side were near completion and those on the other side had just started and were just frames that had no paint and no electronic devices installed.This demonstrated the high production capacity for the CH-4 drones, said Weihutang, a column on military affairs affiliated with China Central Television, on Wednesday.The high rate of production indicated that the CH-4 drone remains an item that is very much in demand on the international market in 2020, as the manufacturer was attempting to keep up with the original production schedule to deliver the drones on time, a military expert who asked not to be named told the Global Times on Thursday.Drones are becoming increasingly popular in regional conflicts around the world, and Chinese companies can offer them at very reasonable prices, offering good performances and after-sales services and not attaching political conditions, which are all advantages they have over Western countries' products, the expert said.The CH drones are particularly popular as they are very easy to operate and do not require very intensive and professional training, the expert noted.The CH-4 has been sold to more than 10 countries including those in the Middle East, and has demonstrated its capabilities in many military operations, Weihutang reported.